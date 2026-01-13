Ex-Dividend Reminder: Saul Centers, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Trinity Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/15/26, Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), and Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 1/30/26, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.53 on 1/30/26, and Trinity Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of BFS's recent stock price of $32.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Saul Centers Inc to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when BFS shares open for trading on 1/15/26. Similarly, investors should look for MAA to open 1.14% lower in price and for TRIN to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFS, MAA, and TRIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.32% for Saul Centers Inc, 4.56% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, and 12.79% for Trinity Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Saul Centers Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Trinity Capital Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

