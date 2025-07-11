Ex-Dividend Reminder: Saul Centers, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/25, Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ), and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 7/31/25, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1672 on 7/31/25, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.515 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of BFS's recent stock price of $35.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of Saul Centers Inc to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when BFS shares open for trading on 7/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BMEZ to open 1.15% lower in price and for MAA to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFS, BMEZ, and MAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ):



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.74% for Saul Centers Inc, 13.78% for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, and 4.01% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are up about 0.5%, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

