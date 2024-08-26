Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sapiens International, Electronic Arts and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/24, Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS), Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sapiens International Corp NV will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.29 on 9/12/24, Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/18/24, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of SPNS's recent stock price of $36.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Sapiens International Corp NV to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when SPNS shares open for trading on 8/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for EA to open 0.13% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPNS, EA, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Sapiens International Corp NV, 0.51% for Electronic Arts, Inc., and 2.27% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Monday trading, Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently up about 2.1%, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are up about 4.6% on the day.

