Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safety Insurance Group, Nicolet Bankshares and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/13/24, Nicolet Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/16/24, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.263 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of SAFT's recent stock price of $88.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when SAFT shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for NIC to open 0.29% lower in price and for O to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFT, NIC, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):



Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.05% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc., 1.14% for Nicolet Bankshares Inc, and 5.14% for Realty Income Corp.

In Friday trading, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

