Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, Starwood Property Trust and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 10/15/24, Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/15/24, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $26.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for STWD to open 2.34% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, STWD, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Safehold Inc, 9.37% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., and 4.02% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Thursday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently down about 2.6%, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are off about 2.1%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LSTA

 FEZ market cap history

 Institutional Holders of HDRW



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.