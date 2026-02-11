Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, Selective Insurance Group and Esquire Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/27/26, Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/2/26, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $19.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for SIGI to open 0.48% lower in price and for ESQ to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, SIGI, and ESQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.27% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 1.93% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, and 0.71% for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

