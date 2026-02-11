Markets
SBRA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, Selective Insurance Group and Esquire Financial Holdings

February 11, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/27/26, Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/2/26, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $19.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for SIGI to open 0.48% lower in price and for ESQ to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, SIGI, and ESQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):

SBRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):

SIGI+Dividend+History+Chart

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ):

ESQ+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.27% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 1.93% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, and 0.71% for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PGND Historical Stock Prices
 CMI YTD Return
 Berkshire Hathaway shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PGND Historical Stock Prices-> CMI YTD Return-> Berkshire Hathaway shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBRA
SIGI
ESQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.