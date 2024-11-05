Ex-Dividend Reminder: S & T Bancorp, Wintrust Financial and Hope Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/24, S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), and Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/21/24, Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/22/24, and Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of STBA's recent stock price of $37.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of S & T Bancorp Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when STBA shares open for trading on 11/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for WTFC to open 0.40% lower in price and for HOPE to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STBA, WTFC, and HOPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for S & T Bancorp Inc, 1.59% for Wintrust Financial Corp, and 4.58% for Hope Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are off about 1%, and Hope Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

