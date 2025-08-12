Ex-Dividend Reminder: S & T Bancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/25, S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/28/25, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/21/25, and Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of STBA's recent stock price of $36.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of S & T Bancorp Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when STBA shares open for trading on 8/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.74% lower in price and for WAL to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STBA, BHLB, and WAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for S & T Bancorp Inc, 2.95% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 1.96% for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

In Tuesday trading, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

