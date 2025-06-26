Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Park Hotels & Resorts and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 7/15/25, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/15/25, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of RHP's recent stock price of $98.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when RHP shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for PK to open 2.44% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RHP, PK, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, 9.77% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 6.16% for EPR Properties.

In Thursday trading, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

