Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Blue Owl Capital and Moelis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/25/25, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 11/24/25, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of RYAN's recent stock price of $55.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when RYAN shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for OWL to open 1.43% lower in price and for MC to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYAN, OWL, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, 5.74% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, and 4.09% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Thursday trading, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are up about 0.2%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

