Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, Entergy Corp and American Water Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/24, Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/10/24, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/3/24, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of RUSHA's recent stock price of $51.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when RUSHA shares open for trading on 8/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.96% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RUSHA, ETR, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Rush Enterprises Inc., 3.86% for Entergy Corp, and 2.11% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Friday trading, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Entergy Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding TCN

 AON Dividend History

 BHR shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.