Ex-Dividend Reminder: RPM International, WD-40 and Quaker Houghton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/26, RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM), WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), and Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RPM International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/30/26, WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 1/30/26, and Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.508 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of RPM's recent stock price of $111.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of RPM International Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when RPM shares open for trading on 1/16/26. Similarly, investors should look for WDFC to open 0.52% lower in price and for KWR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPM, WDFC, and KWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM):



WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):



Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for RPM International Inc, 2.08% for WD-40 Co, and 1.32% for Quaker Houghton.

In Wednesday trading, RPM International Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, WD-40 Co shares are up about 2.4%, and Quaker Houghton shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

