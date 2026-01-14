Markets
RPM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: RPM International, WD-40 and Quaker Houghton

January 14, 2026 — 10:21 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/26, RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM), WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), and Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RPM International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/30/26, WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 1/30/26, and Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.508 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of RPM's recent stock price of $111.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of RPM International Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when RPM shares open for trading on 1/16/26. Similarly, investors should look for WDFC to open 0.52% lower in price and for KWR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPM, WDFC, and KWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM):

RPM+Dividend+History+Chart

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):

WDFC+Dividend+History+Chart

Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):

KWR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for RPM International Inc, 2.08% for WD-40 Co, and 1.32% for Quaker Houghton.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, RPM International Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, WD-40 Co shares are up about 2.4%, and Quaker Houghton shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 DSI Dividend History
 PPP Options Chain
 SKE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DSI Dividend History-> PPP Options Chain-> SKE Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RPM
WDFC
KWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.