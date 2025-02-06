Ex-Dividend Reminder: RPC, Cheniere Energy Partners and Core Laboratories

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RPC, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/10/25, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 2/14/25, and Core Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of RES's recent stock price of $6.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of RPC, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when RES shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 0.07% lower in price and for CLB to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RES, CQP, and CLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES):



Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP):



Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for RPC, Inc., 0.28% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 0.22% for Core Laboratories Inc.

In Thursday trading, RPC, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.7%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 0.6%, and Core Laboratories Inc shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

