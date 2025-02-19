Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Western Asset Diversified Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), and Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare (Symbol: WDI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/10/25, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/14/25, and Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1485 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $32.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for PDM to open 1.69% lower in price and for WDI to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPRX, PDM, and WDI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare (Symbol: WDI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Royalty Pharma plc, 6.78% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, and 11.68% for Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare.

In Wednesday trading, Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1%, and Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

