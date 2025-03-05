Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal Caribbean Group, Kraft Heinz and General Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/25, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal Caribbean Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/4/25, Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/28/25, and General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of RCL's recent stock price of $227.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Royal Caribbean Group to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when RCL shares open for trading on 3/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for KHC to open 1.29% lower in price and for GM to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCL, KHC, and GM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Royal Caribbean Group, 5.16% for Kraft Heinz Co, and 1.06% for General Motors Co.

In Wednesday trading, Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently down about 5.8%, Kraft Heinz Co shares are off about 1.1%, and General Motors Co shares are down about 4.6% on the day.

