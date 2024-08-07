Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal BK Scotland Group, Nomad Foods and Seaboard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF), Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), and Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.06 on 9/13/24, Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/26/24, and Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/19/24. As a percentage of RBSPF's recent stock price of $3.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of Royal BK Scotland Group plc to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when RBSPF shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for NOMD to open 0.81% lower in price and for SEB to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBSPF, NOMD, and SEB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF):



Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD):



Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc, 3.24% for Nomad Foods Ltd, and 0.29% for Seaboard Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are up about 0.5%, and Seaboard Corp. shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

