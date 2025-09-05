Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, H World Group and Ameren Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/25, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT), and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 9/30/25, H World Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.81 on 9/26/25, and Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $152.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Ross Stores Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when ROST shares open for trading on 9/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for HTHT to open 2.23% lower in price and for AEE to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, HTHT, and AEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Ross Stores Inc, 4.45% for H World Group Ltd, and 2.82% for Ameren Corp.

In Friday trading, Ross Stores Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, H World Group Ltd shares are off about 0.7%, and Ameren Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

