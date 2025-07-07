Ex-Dividend Reminder: Roper Technologies, Mastercard and MSC Industrial Direct

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/8/25, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 7/22/25, Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 8/8/25, and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $573.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Roper Technologies Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when ROP shares open for trading on 7/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for MA to open 0.13% lower in price and for MSM to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROP, MA, and MSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Roper Technologies Inc, 0.53% for Mastercard Inc, and 3.78% for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc.

In Monday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Mastercard Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NMTC YTD Return

 Funds Holding SKYH

 ACCS Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.