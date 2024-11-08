Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rollins, Horton and California Water Service Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/24, Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 12/10/24, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/19/24, and California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of ROL's recent stock price of $49.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Rollins, Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when ROL shares open for trading on 11/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.24% lower in price and for CWT to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROL, DHI, and CWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Rollins, Inc., 0.95% for Horton Inc, and 2.17% for California Water Service Group.

In Friday trading, Rollins, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Horton Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and California Water Service Group shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

