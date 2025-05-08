Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rollins, Global Industrial Company and Emerald Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), and Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 6/10/25, Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/19/25, and Emerald Holding Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.015 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of ROL's recent stock price of $56.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Rollins, Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ROL shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for GIC to open 1.02% lower in price and for EEX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROL, GIC, and EEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):



Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Rollins, Inc., 4.06% for Global Industrial Company, and 1.31% for Emerald Holding Inc.

In Thursday trading, Rollins, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Global Industrial Company shares are up about 0.9%, and Emerald Holding Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

