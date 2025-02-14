Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Cognizant Technology Solutions and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 3/10/25, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 2/26/25, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/24/25. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $298.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.35% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROK, CTSH, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., 1.38% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 1.26% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Friday trading, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 1.7%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XBIO Options Chain

 IRC Videos

 FLY shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.