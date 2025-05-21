Ex-Dividend Reminder: Robert Half, RTX and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI), RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 6/13/25, RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/12/25, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $47.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Robert Half Inc to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for RTX to open 0.50% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RHI, RTX, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.99% for Robert Half Inc, 1.98% for RTX Corp, and 0.72% for Equifax Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Robert Half Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, RTX Corp shares are trading flat, and Equifax Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

