Ex-Dividend Reminder: Robert Half, Herc Holdings and Materion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/24, Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI), Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), and Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/13/24, Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 9/6/24, and Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 9/6/24. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $60.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Robert Half Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 8/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for HRI to open 0.49% lower in price and for MTRN to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RHI, HRI, and MTRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for Robert Half Inc, 1.95% for Herc Holdings Inc, and 0.48% for Materion Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Robert Half Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Herc Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Materion Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Socially Responsible Preferreds

 KYE shares outstanding history

 ETRN Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.