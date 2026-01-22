Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLX Technology, Royal Bank of Canada and Diversified Healthcare Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/26, RLX Technology Inc (Symbol: RLX), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLX Technology Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.10 on 2/9/26, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 2/24/26, and Diversified Healthcare Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of RLX's recent stock price of $2.26, this dividend works out to approximately 4.42%, so look for shares of RLX Technology Inc to trade 4.42% lower — all else being equal — when RLX shares open for trading on 1/26/26. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 0.98% lower in price and for DHC to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLX, RY, and DHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLX Technology Inc (Symbol: RLX):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.42% for RLX Technology Inc, 3.90% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 0.67% for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

In Thursday trading, RLX Technology Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 0.3%, and Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

