Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLJ Lodging Trust, Essex Property Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS), and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/31/25, Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.57 on 7/15/25, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 7/21/25. As a percentage of RLJ's recent stock price of $7.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when RLJ shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for ESS to open 0.91% lower in price and for FR to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLJ, ESS, and FR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.19% for RLJ Lodging Trust, 3.65% for Essex Property Trust Inc, and 3.66% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently down about 0.8%, Essex Property Trust Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 3.7% on the day.

