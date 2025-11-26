Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLI, Weyerhaeuser and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/19/25, Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/12/25, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2695 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of RLI's recent stock price of $63.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of RLI Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when RLI shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for WY to open 0.95% lower in price and for O to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLI, WY, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for RLI Corp, 3.79% for Weyerhaeuser Co, and 5.70% for Realty Income Corp.

In Wednesday trading, RLI Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are up about 2.9%, and Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMLP

 ESEA Dividend History

 PKOH Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.