Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rithm Capital, First Bancorp and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/30/26, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/25/26, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 2/2/26. As a percentage of RITM's recent stock price of $11.16, this dividend works out to approximately 2.24%, so look for shares of Rithm Capital Corp to trade 2.24% lower — all else being equal — when RITM shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for FBNC to open 0.44% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RITM, FBNC, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.96% for Rithm Capital Corp, 1.77% for First Bancorp, and 3.35% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Monday trading, Rithm Capital Corp shares are currently trading flat, First Bancorp shares are off about 0.1%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

 VOYA Dividend History

 Institutional Holders of VONV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.