Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Upm Kymmene and Sila Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF), and Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0925 on 11/7/24, Upm Kymmene Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 11/7/24, and Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1333 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $13.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for UPMKF to open 2.31% lower in price and for SILA to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, UPMKF, and SILA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.95% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 4.63% for Upm Kymmene Corp, and 6.35% for Sila Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.4%, Upm Kymmene Corp shares are up about 7%, and Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks

 RTTR Options Chain

 Funds Holding FDEM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.