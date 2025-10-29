Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Upm Kymmene and Lamb Weston Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF), and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0965 on 11/7/25, Upm Kymmene Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 11/7/25, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $13.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for UPMKF to open 2.94% lower in price and for LW to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, UPMKF, and LW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF):



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.42% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 5.89% for Upm Kymmene Corp, and 2.26% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently off about 1.5%, Upm Kymmene Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LTPZ Options Chain

 Funds Holding CUR

 Institutional Holders of CRNC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.