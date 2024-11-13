News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reynolds Consumer Products, Sherwin-Williams and CF Industries Holdings

November 13, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/29/24, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 12/6/24, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $27.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.19% lower in price and for CF to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REYN, SHW, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):

SHW+Dividend+History+Chart

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):

CF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, 0.75% for Sherwin-Williams Co, and 2.37% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are down about 1.4%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

