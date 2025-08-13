Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reynolds Consumer Products, International Paper and Southern Copper

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), and Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/29/25, International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 9/16/25, and Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $22.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for IP to open 0.96% lower in price and for SCCO to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REYN, IP, and SCCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):

IP+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):

SCCO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, 3.83% for International Paper Co, and 3.26% for Southern Copper Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, International Paper Co shares are up about 2.5%, and Southern Copper Corp shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

