Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Fifth Third Bancorp and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 10/15/25, Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/15/25, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/9/25. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $41.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for FITB to open 0.88% lower in price and for KW to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REXR, FITB, and KW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, 3.53% for Fifth Third Bancorp, and 5.82% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are up about 0.2%, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

