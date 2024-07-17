Ex-Dividend Reminder: Revvity, Patterson Companies and First Busey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/24, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY), Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO), and First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Revvity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/9/24, Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/2/24, and First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/26/24. As a percentage of RVTY's recent stock price of $113.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Revvity Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when RVTY shares open for trading on 7/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for PDCO to open 1.02% lower in price and for BUSE to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RVTY, PDCO, and BUSE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY):



Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Revvity Inc, 4.10% for Patterson Companies Inc, and 3.52% for First Busey Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Revvity Inc shares are currently up about 4.6%, Patterson Companies Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and First Busey Corp shares are up about 4.2% on the day.

