Ex-Dividend Reminder: Revvity, Dime Community Bancshares and First Busey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/25, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Revvity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 5/9/25, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/24/25, and First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/25/25. As a percentage of RVTY's recent stock price of $97.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Revvity Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when RVTY shares open for trading on 4/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 1.02% lower in price and for BUSE to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RVTY, DCOM, and BUSE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Revvity Inc, 4.08% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 5.15% for First Busey Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Revvity Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and First Busey Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

