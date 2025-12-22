Ex-Dividend Reminder: REV Group, Tootsie Roll Industries and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/24/25, REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/9/26, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/8/26, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/7/26. As a percentage of REVG's recent stock price of $61.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of REV Group Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when REVG shares open for trading on 12/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for TR to open 0.24% lower in price and for VAC to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REVG, TR, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG):



Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for REV Group Inc, 0.95% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, and 5.54% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Monday trading, REV Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are trading flat, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Dividend Stocks

 SPBO Videos

 ANR Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.