Ex-Dividend Reminder: Restaurant Brands International, Turning Point Brands and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/25, Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 4/4/25, Turning Point Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 4/11/25, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 4/7/25. As a percentage of QSR's recent stock price of $67.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when QSR shares open for trading on 3/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for TPB to open 0.13% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QSR, TPB, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB):



Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, 0.52% for Turning Point Brands Inc, and 1.10% for Walmart Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Turning Point Brands Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Walmart Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

