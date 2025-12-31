Ex-Dividend Reminder: Republic Services, Simpson Manufacturing and Royal Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD), and Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/15/26, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/22/26, and Royal Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 1/16/26. As a percentage of RSG's recent stock price of $214.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Republic Services Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when RSG shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for SSD to open 0.18% lower in price and for RGLD to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RSG, SSD, and RGLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD):



Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Republic Services Inc, 0.70% for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., and 0.84% for Royal Gold Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Republic Services Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Royal Gold Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

