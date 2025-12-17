Ex-Dividend Reminder: Republic Bancorp, Alexander & Baldwin and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/25, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.451 on 1/16/26, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/8/26, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1425 on 1/16/26. As a percentage of RBCAA's recent stock price of $73.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when RBCAA shares open for trading on 12/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 1.67% lower in price and for HPE to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBCAA, ALEX, and HPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Republic Bancorp, Inc., 6.67% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, and 2.35% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

In Wednesday trading, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 1% on the day.

