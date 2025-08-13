Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reliance, Rio Tinto and Minerals Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS), Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 8/29/25, Rio Tinto plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.48 on 9/25/25, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of RS's recent stock price of $286.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Reliance Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when RS shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for RIO to open 2.35% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RS, RIO, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS):



Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Reliance Inc, 4.69% for Rio Tinto plc, and 0.72% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Reliance Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Rio Tinto plc shares are up about 1.5%, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 4.6% on the day.

