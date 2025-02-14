Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reinsurance Group of America, Highwoods Properties and Perella Weinberg Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 3/4/25, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/11/25, and Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/10/25. As a percentage of RGA's recent stock price of $204.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when RGA shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.71% lower in price and for PWP to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RGA, HIW, and PWP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., 6.84% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 1.23% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A.

In Friday trading, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.7%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are up about 2.7%, and Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CIVB Insider Buying

 EIS YTD Return

 EGRX Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.