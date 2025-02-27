News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regions Financial, Tradeweb Markets and Safety Insurance Group

February 27, 2025 — 10:25 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/1/25, Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/17/25, and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of RF's recent stock price of $23.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Regions Financial Corp to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when RF shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for TW to open 0.09% lower in price and for SAFT to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RF, TW, and SAFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):

RF+Dividend+History+Chart

Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):

TW+Dividend+History+Chart

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):

SAFT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.28% for Regions Financial Corp, 0.37% for Tradeweb Markets Inc, and 4.78% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading flat, Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are off about 5.5% on the day.

