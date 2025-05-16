Markets
REGN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, PROG Holdings and Prudential Financial

May 16, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/6/25, PROG Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/3/25, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 6/12/25. As a percentage of REGN's recent stock price of $584.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when REGN shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRG to open 0.43% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REGN, PRG, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN):

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG):

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 1.73% for PROG Holdings Inc, and 5.05% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4%, PROG Holdings Inc shares are up about 4.8%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

