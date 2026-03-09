Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regency Centers, TFS Financial and Principal Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.755 on 4/1/26, TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 3/25/26, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/27/26. As a percentage of REG's recent stock price of $78.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Regency Centers Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when REG shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for TFSL to open 2.03% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REG, TFSL, and PFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for Regency Centers Corp, 8.13% for TFS Financial Corp, and 3.47% for Principal Financial Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, TFS Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Principal Financial Group Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.