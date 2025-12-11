Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regency Centers, RenaissanceRe Holdings and Phillips Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), and Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.755 on 1/6/26, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/31/25, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1083 on 1/6/26. As a percentage of REG's recent stock price of $67.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Regency Centers Corp to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when REG shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for RNR to open 0.15% lower in price and for PECO to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REG, RNR, and PECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.49% for Regency Centers Corp, 0.60% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., and 3.76% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are up about 0.7%, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

