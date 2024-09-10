Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regency Centers, Broadridge Financial Solutions and First Financial Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/24, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 10/3/24, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 10/3/24, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of REG's recent stock price of $74.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Regency Centers Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when REG shares open for trading on 9/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.42% lower in price and for FFIN to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REG, BR, and FFIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for Regency Centers Corp, 1.67% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 2.02% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently up about 2.5%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are up about 1.5%, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.