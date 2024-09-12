Ex-Dividend Reminder: Red Rock Resorts, DT Midstream and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/30/24, DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 10/15/24, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of RRR's recent stock price of $53.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when RRR shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DTM to open 0.99% lower in price and for UGI to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRR, DTM, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, 3.95% for DT Midstream Inc, and 6.39% for UGI Corp..

In Thursday trading, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, DT Midstream Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and UGI Corp. shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

