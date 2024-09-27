Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, State Street and Rithm Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), and Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2635 on 10/15/24, State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 10/11/24, and Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/1/24. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $62.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for STT to open 0.86% lower in price and for RITM to open 2.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, STT, and RITM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.06% for Realty Income Corp, 3.45% for State Street Corp., and 8.88% for Rithm Capital Corp.

In Friday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, State Street Corp. shares are off about 0.5%, and Rithm Capital Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

