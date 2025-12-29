Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, DigitalBridge Group and LXP Industrial Trust

December 29, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), and LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.27 on 1/15/26, DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/15/26, and LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $56.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for DBRG to open 0.07% lower in price and for LXP to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, DBRG, and LXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):

O+Dividend+History+Chart

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):

DBRG+Dividend+History+Chart

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):

LXP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.72% for Realty Income Corp, 0.29% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, and 5.52% for LXP Industrial Trust.

In Monday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently trading flat, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and LXP Industrial Trust shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

