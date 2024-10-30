Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, Ally Financial and Capitol Federal Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), and Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2635 on 11/15/24, Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/15/24, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $60.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALLY to open 0.85% lower in price and for CFFN to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, ALLY, and CFFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.23% for Realty Income Corp, 3.42% for Ally Financial Inc, and 5.18% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently off about 1.4%, Ally Financial Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

