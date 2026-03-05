Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ralliant, Icahn Enterprises and Columbia Sportswear

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Ralliant Corporation (Symbol: RAL), Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ralliant Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/23/26, Icahn Enterprises LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/15/26, and Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of RAL's recent stock price of $47.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Ralliant Corporation to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when RAL shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for IEP to open 6.11% lower in price and for COLM to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RAL, IEP, and COLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ralliant Corporation (Symbol: RAL):



Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP):



Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.43% for Ralliant Corporation, 24.42% for Icahn Enterprises LP, and 1.99% for Columbia Sportswear Co..

In Thursday trading, Ralliant Corporation shares are currently up about 2.7%, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are down about 0.4%, and Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are trading flat on the day.

